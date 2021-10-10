Coronavirus: India reports 18K+ new cases, lowest in 7 months

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 03:24 pm

Active COVID-19 cases stood at 2.3 lakh or 0.68% of the total cases.

India on Sunday reported over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 214 days. Active cases stood at 2.3 lakh or 0.68% of the total cases, the lowest proportion since March 2020. The recovery rate rose to 97.99%. The daily positivity rate—which has been under 3% for the last 41 days—was recorded at 1.42%. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.57%.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.39 crore; nearly 4.5 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,39,53,475 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,50,589. So far, 3,32,71,915 patients have recovered, while 2,30,971 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 18,166 new infections, 23,624 more discharges, and 214 fresh fatalities. 94,70,10,175 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

52% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 2,486 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,446 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 9,470 new cases and 12,881 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 451 new cases and 1,455 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,344 new cases and 1,457 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 629 new cases and 797 recoveries.

Mental health

Globally, mental health worsened due to COVID-19: Study

Cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder increased globally by 28% and 26%, respectively, a study of COVID-19's impact on mental health has found. The study, published in The Lancet, was conducted across 204 countries by the University of Queensland and IHME. Regions with greater COVID-19 infection rates and stricter lockdowns witnessed greater degrees of these mental health issues.

Information

Depression, anxiety cases rose by 35% in India

The study found that younger people and women were more affected by these mental health issues. In India, incidences of depression and anxiety rose by 35% each. The World Health Organization noted in its Friday report that the world missed its 2020 mental health targets.

Export

India to ease export for RT-PCR, RAT, RNA extraction kits

The government may soon lift curbs on the export of RT-PCR tests, rapid antigen tests (RATs), and RNA extraction kits. Reportedly, the Health Ministry recommended free export of such products in a letter to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). RT-PCR kits and RNA extraction kits have been in the restricted export category since June 2020, while RATs were added in August 2021.