BJP's Chugh hits out at Mufti over her Taliban remarks

Mufti had asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee

Lambasting PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for her reference to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to call upon the government to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh has said she is daydreaming and that her wishes will never come true. Chugh called Mufti's remarks "anti-national." Here are more details on this.

Details

Mufti is daydreaming, her wishes will never come true: Chugh

Chugh said on Thursday Jammu and Kashmir has outright rejected her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Gupkar Gang," referring to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an alliance of some mainstream J&K parties. Referring to the popular TV series Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, Chugh said, "Mungerilal was dreaming at night, but Mehbooba Mufti does it in the day. They will never come true."

Dialogue

Mufti urged government to return J&K its special status

Addressing her party workers earlier this month, Mufti had asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee. In addition, she also urged the central government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status which was revoked in 2019.

Reaction

It was J&K's misfortune that PDP, NC killed development: Chugh

Referring to the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, the former J&K Chief Minister warned the Centre to not test the people and asked the government to mend its ways, understand the situation, and "see what is happening in your neighborhood." Reacting to her remarks, BJP leader Chugh said, "It was J&K's misfortune that these dynasties (PDP and National Conference) killed development.

Lesson

Anyone who does misadventure will be taught a lesson: Chugh

On NC and PDP, Chugh also added, "Whenever the public solicited a response they started speaking in the language of China and Pakistan." "Now they are talking about Taliban. It is a nation run by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Ji. Anyone who does any misadventure will be taught a lesson. Pakistan has been already taught a lesson," he added.

Information

Nepotism of PDP, NC has murdered democracy in J&K: Chugh

Chugh said that the nepotism of the PDP and the NC has murdered democracy in J&K. But, he said, Jammu and Kashmir is now fast transforming into a "tourism capital from terrorism capital."