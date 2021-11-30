Here are some latest travel trends you should not miss

Written by Varnika Sharma Published on Nov 30, 2021

COVID-19 outbreak has largely affected the travel and tourism industry

We all know that the COVID-19 outbreak has largely affected the travel and tourism industry, and this has also impacted the way the sector functioned. Hence, the current travel trends, packages, and destination tips are not the same as in the pre-pandemic times. Since we are slowly moving out of our homes and vacationing, we should know of the latest trends. We help you.

Workation

Workation: Combine work and vacation

These days, a lot of travelers are considering a workation, which means working from a travel destination to fulfill their wanderlust. On workations, you can get unlimited Wi-Fi to work along with a view and you get to interact with others coming with the same aim. This concept has encouraged travel companies to focus more on flexible stay options to attract more people.

Travel with pets

Paw-friendly vacation: Opened doors to traveling with pets

In recent times, you must have seen people traveling with pets and if you have one, we bet you will never say no to a royal paw-friendly vacation. In addition, several places like Camp Della Resort, Lonavala, and Woods Villa Resort, Jaipur have opened doors to tourists traveling with pets. You can also try Arco Irish Boutique Homestay, Goa, or The Den Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Eco-friendly travel

Sustainable travel: To reduce impact on environment and local communities

The fear of coronavirus has influenced tourists to consider minimizing waste and even recycling their plastic during their travel. This also shows that apart from being committed to keeping themselves safe while traveling, people are also sincere about protecting the environment of that particular place. In this light, they are also opting for accommodations that practice initiatives like solar power, energy-efficient lighting, and recycling.

Budget

Traveling on a light budget is always trending

Saving money seems like an endless journey but vacations cost a bomb, yet no one would want to say no to a trip. So, it is best to travel off-season and avail all the opportunities of reduced price offers. In fact, if you look closely, solo travelers are also choosing to stay in hostels instead of hotels to save those pennies.

Safety

This is how COVID-19 has ensured safety while traveling

Safety is the primary concern for all travelers, especially during pandemic times. The industry is trying to provide top-notch services to ensure safety, which has also encouraged people to maintain social distancing and follow the COVID-19 protocols on an individual basis. There's a change in transport preference, as people have started avoiding public transport. However, experts feel that this might be a short-term change.