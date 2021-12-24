Lifestyle 5 must-try foods when in Goa

5 must-try foods when in Goa

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 12:04 pm

Goa has a variety of food options for the tourists

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, Goa is well-known for its bohemian culture, its beaches, and rich architecture. It is known as the Ibiza of India as a lot of popular beach parties are held here. Goa also offers a wide variety of food options ranging from mouth-watering seafood to delicious desserts. Here are five Goan foods you shouldn't miss.

#1 Bebinca

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Bebinca or bibik is a classic Goan dessert that you just shouldn't miss. The pudding-like dish is prepared with milk, eggs, butter, coconut, jaggery, and flour and has several thin layers similar to a cake. Bebinca's layers can range from anywhere between seven to 16. It is a commonly served dessert at Christmas, Easter, and weddings. Pro Tip: Relish it with vanilla ice-cream

#2 Goan Khatkhate

If you are a vegetarian, then you must try the Goan Khatkhate which is a rich and flavorful vegetable stew. It is basically prepared with Chana dal and Toor dal and infused with various vegetables like potatoes, carrots, drumsticks, and green beans. It gets its flavor from the spicy coconut paste and grated coconut. The stew is served with desi ghee on top.

#3 Sannas

Sannas are basically rice cakes or the Goan version of idlis that are quite popular in Goa. The dish has a slightly sweet, pleasant taste and soft texture. Sannas is prepared with rice and has a sweet stuffing of jaggery and coconut. It can be enjoyed with the famous Goan red meat curry called Sorpotel or you can enjoy the dish as it is.

#4 Goan Fish Curry

Source: Flickr

If you are a fish lover, you got to try the authentic and flavorful Goan fish curry. This delicious seafood curry is spicy and tangy. The fish is marinated in lemon and cooked with a variety of spices. The gravy gets its creamy texture from coconut milk, and kokum or raw mango is used to give it a tangy taste.

#5 Chicken Xacuti

Source: Flickr

Portuguese culture is reflected in multiple things in Goa and the food hasn't remained untouched. Chicken Xacuti is a Portuguese-inspired dish that is known as Chacuti de Galinha in Portugal. The dish is made with onion, coconut, poppy seeds, large dried chilies, and loads of other spices. You can either enjoy it with hot rice or bread. Either way, it tastes divine.