Published on Dec 24, 2021

Nainital is a popular tourist hotspot

Located in the Kumaon region, Nainital is one of the most frequently visited places in Uttarakhand. It is surrounded by seven more lakes which are themselves popular tourist attractions. Nature presents itself in full glory here and there is something for everyone. Here are a few things to do in Nainital, besides getting lost in the beauty of this place.

Information How to reach?

Kathgodham Railway Station is the closest railhead to Nainital. The city does not have an airport but if you wish to fly, you can land at the nearby airport at Pantnagar. Nainital is also well-connected to national highways if you wish to travel by road.

Number 1 Trek to Cheena Peak

Trekking to Cheena Peak is a favorite among tourists. Cheena Peak is the highest point in Nainital and offers a mesmerizing view of the Himalayas and Nainital from the top. It is a short trek so you can visit any time during daylight. The trekking path is covered with Rhododendron, Deodar, and Cypress trees, making the trek even more exciting.

Number 2 Boating at Naini Lake

Boating at the eye-shaped Naini Lake is a must-do activity in the city. In fact, Naini Lake is one of the most-visited lakes in the country. The lake is beside Mall Road, so after a shopping spree, you can just hop into a boat to relax. The water is so cold even in summers, that you can chill your water bottles.

Number 3 Paragliding in Bhimtal

Move a little outside of Nainital and enjoy paragliding in Bhimtal, a small town in the Nainital district. If you have done paragliding, you can imagine how it would feel sailing above the scenic mountains of the Bhimtal valley. Deodar trees and small lakes complete the picture. A professional pilot and safety equipment will be provided to you.

Number 4 Jim Corbett Safari

Jim Corbett is a two-hour drive from Nainital. So take the short trip if possible, since the jungle safari here is extremely popular. You can spot the Royal Bengal Tiger, the star attraction, at the national park among other animals. Don't forget to book your safari in advance. Jeep and Canter Safari is conducted only in two shifts, morning and evening every day.

Number 5 Shopping

If you are not a fan of adventure activities, you can make a visit to the Tibetan Market for some shopping. The market has a huge variety of inexpensive artifacts, designer shawls, and handicrafts. If you do not wish to buy any of these, you can grab some souvenir key chains and other things for your friends and family.