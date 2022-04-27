Lifestyle

Here's how some agencies are helping senior citizens travel

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 27, 2022, 03:03 pm 2 min read

Seniors can try adventure travel as well with proper moderation and care from tour organizers. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Those of us who live away from home leaving our senior citizen parents by themselves understand how they might feel left out, or bored without anyone to talk to. Encourage your parents and other senior peers to travel once in a while to places their health would permit, and watch them come back glowing with joy and confidence.

#1 Sign them up with specialized travel agencies

Several travel agencies have cropped up to make travel easier and more convenient for older people. They make the arrangements keeping in mind their health issues and other preferences. If you are unable to spend enough time with your parents, sign them up with one such agency. Besides tours, they also arrange meet and greet events where they can make new friends.

#2 Why separate tours for senior citizens?

There are various tour agencies that organize group tours, but a common problem among travelers is the difference in age among tourists which leads to complaints about senior tourists not keeping up. There are problems while extending trips when older adults refuse to go somewhere because of health concerns. But with just senior citizens in a group, no one would face these problems.

#3 Everything is organized based on personal preferences

These agencies curate travel itineraries based on the traveler's preferences--their health issues, what kind of food they can eat, which activities are possible for them to do, etc. Also, not everyone in a particular age group can attempt all kinds of activities, but those who are open to trying an adventure activity are provided with proper moderation and care from tour organizers.

#4 Hassle-free trips that are enjoyable

Senior tourists are skeptical about taking trips because certain things might come up that they won't be able to handle. This is where these agencies come in. The trip is planned in such a way that these tourists face no hassles and are free to simply enjoy the trip. They choose senior citizen-friendly places and arrange activities that are enjoyable after 60.

#5 Seniors express satisfaction with senior travel services

One such tourist, Apar Kaur, says, "They take care of our food, well-being, and belongings." Senior traveler Chitra Shikadher, who has been customizing all travel herself, wanted assistance with a hassle-free arrangement. "I went to Sikkim and Darjeeling with one such travel agency, and the tour managers were so caring, they even held our hands while climbing stairs!"