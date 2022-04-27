Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist attractions in Coorg

Coorg is blessed with a stunning landscape and an unusual beauty. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in Karnataka, Coorg is well-known for its breathtaking natural beauty, scenic waterfalls, sprawling coffee plantations, and ancient mythic landmarks. Also known as the Scotland of India, the small and beautiful hill station is bestowed with pleasant weather all year round and houses a stunning assortment of flora and fauna. Here are five tourist places in Coorg that you shouldn't miss out on.

The nearest airport is Mangalore International Airport which is around 140 kilometers away from Coorg. Mysore Railway Station is 107 kilometers from Coorg and you can take buses or cabs from here. You can also drive from Bengaluru which is 243 kilometers away from Coorg.

#1 Abbey Falls

Located amidst coffee plantations and aromatic tea estates, Abbey Falls is one of the most popular and beautiful waterfalls in South India. The waterfall that originates from the Kaveri River gushes down from a height of 70 feet. The place is a delight for photography and nature lovers. You can also get an amazing view of the hanging bridge from here.

#2 Madikeri Fort

Constructed by King Muddu Raja in the 17th century, the Madikeri Fort was first built in mud. Then it underwent several changes and was reconstructed in granite by Tipu Sultan. The fort houses a temple, museum, church, and prison, and is an amalgamation of different traditions and cultures. Presently, the fort houses the Madikeri Deputy Commissioner's Office with huge elephant structures at the entrance.

#3 Tadiandamol Peak

Considered one of the highest mountain peaks of Coorg, the Tadiandamol Peak is situated at an elevation of 5,735 feet above sea level. It is also the third-highest peak in Karnataka and a perfect destination for trekkers for its moderate and difficult trekking routes. The peak is adorned with the lush Shola forests, grasslands of the Western Ghats, and stunning low-rise mountains.

#4 Raja's Seat

Meaning "Seat of the Kings," Raja's Seat is a popular sunset point in Coorg that is known for stunning lush green surroundings and misty mountain ranges. The place had been frequently visited by the kings of Coorg. Raja's Seat is surrounded by a beautiful garden that houses seasonal flowers and musical fountains. Visit here early morning or evening hours to get the best view.

#5 Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary

Located near Mandalpatti in Somwarpet taluk of Coorg, Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary is well-known for housing rare and exotic bird species and other exclusive species of flora and fauna. The Pushpagiri Peak is the highest peak in this sanctuary. Covered by dense evergreen trees, the sanctuary houses the Kadamakal Reserve Forest. When here, you can spot stripe-necked mongooses, giant flying squirrels, otters, and lion-tailed macaque.