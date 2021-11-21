Rains hit southern India; heavy downpour predicted in Karnataka today

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 21, 2021, 12:18 pm

Light to moderate rainfall may be witnessed at many places in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted for coastal and south interior Karnataka on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light to moderate rainfall may be witnessed at many places in Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD said. The intensity of the rainfall will reduce from Monday, the weather agency added.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains lately. In Andhra Pradesh, at least 25 people have died due to rain-related incidents and 17 others are still missing. Southern India is witnessing a prolonged monsoon and experts surmise that climate change may have a role to play.

Details

Schools to remain shut in Karnataka

Due to heavy rainfall, Bengaluru Urban Commissioner J Manjunath on Friday declared a holiday for students from Anganwadi to Class X. Karnataka Education Department had also directed district officials to decide on holidays for schools and colleges based on local weather conditions. Kolar and Chikkaballapura district administrations have already declared holidays for schools in their respective districts.

Information

IMD issues warning for fishermen

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen not to venture out to the east-central Arabian Sea during this period. It has been predicted that sea conditions could be rough due to heavy rains.

Twitter Post

Watch: How a biker had a narrow escape on Saturday

#WATCH | Karnataka: A biker had a narrow escape after he swept away while crossing a flooded road in Tumakuru pic.twitter.com/qbNqefsBnD — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra death toll reaches 25

In Andhra Pradesh, officials report 25 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, including a State Disaster Response Force official. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas on Saturday to assess the damage. The Reddy government has announced Rs. 5 lakh financial compensation to the kin of those deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible support.

Chennai

Chennai grapples with heavy rainfall

For a week, Tamil Nadu's Chennai has been witnessing a heavy downpour. Chennai Municipal Corporation has set up a war room to monitor alerts on heavy rainfall. Corporation engineers have been appointed for every zone in high-risk flood-prone areas to expedite flood mitigation measures. A total of 689 motor pumps had been deployed across the city to drain out rainwater, officials said.