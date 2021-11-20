Andhra Pradesh: 17 dead, over 100 missing after heavy rains

Heavy rainfall in southern India has been triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

At least 17 people died and more than 100 went missing due to flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, 1,544 houses were damaged, 3.4 hectares of agricultural land inundated, and hundreds of animals were lost. The heavy downpour was triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The deluge marks further loss of life and property in the ongoing rainfall and flooding across South India. Andhra Pradesh's neighboring Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are still grappling with the devastating impact of the record rainfall this season. Over a dozen people have died in rain-related incidents across that state.

Details

Kadapa airport closed until November 25

In Kadapa district, eight people died and 50 others were reported missing following a breach to the Annamayya project near Rajampeta. Most of them were passengers of two buses stuck in floodwater. Some 20 people were rescued from there. Further, hundreds of pilgrims were trapped in the temple town of Tirupati. The Kadapa Airport will remain shut until November 25.

Action

213 relief camps set up

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for search and rescue operations across the state. Teams from the police, revenue, and fire departments are also carrying out rescue operations. Around 213 relief camps have been set up and nearly 20,000 people are lodged in them.

Information

Air Force rescued 10 stranded people

In Anantapur district, personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 10 people stranded in the Chitravati river at Veldurthi village. The officers had flown in from Yelahanka Air Force station in Karnataka.

Other details

PM Modi speaks with Andhra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and promised all required assistance to the state. Meanwhile, Reddy spoke to collectors of the affected districts and asked them to ramp up relief measures. He is also scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday.