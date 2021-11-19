3 dead, dozens missing after flash flood in AP's Kadapa

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 06:36 pm

Heavy rains led to flash flooding in Kadapa district.

At least three people died and 30 others went missing after a flash flood hit Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Several villages were inundated after a breach to the Annamayya dam led to the overflowing of the Cheyyeru river. Heavy rains lashed the state due to the effect of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The incident marks further loss of life and property in the ongoing rainfall and flooding in South India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a flash flood warning for Andhra Pradesh, neighboring Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are still grappling with the devastating impact of the rainfall this season which claimed the lives of over a dozen people.

Details

Several villages submerged in floodwater

A group of devotees offering prayers at a Shiva temple was washed away in Rajampet area. Nine others were washed away in Veldurthi area of the state. Further, several villages including Gundluru, Seshamambapuram, and Mandapalli were submerged in floodwater. Those who went missing on Friday belonged to Mandapalli, Akepadu, and Nandalur regions. Efforts are underway to find them.

Twitter Post

Many houses collapsed in today's flooding

As rains lash Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, buildings get affected. Flash floods reported in temple town Tirupati and Kadapa. #AndhraPradeshRains pic.twitter.com/wtHfDTAIXh — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) November 19, 2021

Action

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed for rescue efforts

Officials said nearly 1.5 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Annamayya project. Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for search and rescue operations across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also sent officers to Chittoor, Kadapa, and Nellore districts to review the situation and provide assistance.

Other details

Rs. 5 lakh compensation announced

Meanwhile, the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those who died in rain-related incidents. Each affected person will be given Rs. 1,000 and each affected family Rs. 2,000. Separately, the weather department has predicted that rains will continue in parts of the state including Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Visakhapatnam.