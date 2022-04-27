Lifestyle

How to avoid dehydrated skin in summers

Dehydrated skin appears dull, but can be repaired with the right methods.

Summers can not only dehydrate your body but can also cause dry, itchy, and dehydrated skin by sucking out moisture from it. Excessive sweat can cause a loss of water and dry out your skin. Sun exposure can cause transepidermal water loss by damaging your skin barrier function, leading to lackluster and dull skin. Here's how to avoid dehydrated skin in summers.

#1 Drink plenty of water and moisturize your skin

Water is the magic potion that should always be by your side in summer. Drink lots of water throughout the day to let your body produce enough water and natural oils and restore skin hydration. Besides increasing your water intake, apply a good and nourishing moisturizer daily. Pick one with hyaluronic acid to reveal hydrated, healthy, smooth, and glowing skin.

#2 Avoid using hot water on skin

Avoid hot water showers in summers. The high temperature of water tends to suck out moisture from the skin and dry it out. Hot water also strips off the natural oils produced by your skin, leaving it drier and rough. Therefore, it's recommended to shower with cold water to cool down your body and prevent itchy, irritated, and dry skin in summers.

#3 Use a moisturizing face wash and gel-based sunscreen

Contrary to what many believe, do not use a foaming face wash in the belief that it will cleanse your skin better during summers. Such face washes strip off natural oils from the skin, making it terribly dry. Pick a gel cleanser for summers as they clean well without dehydrating the skin. Also, use a high SPF gel-based sunscreen that is non-irritating and non-comedogenic.

#4 Use a hydrating face pack thrice a week

Using a hydrating and moisturizing face pack with natural ingredients can soothe dry and irritated skin and make it soft and supple. You can use a papaya face pack as papayas have moisturizing and anti-aging properties and will hydrate your skin naturally. Blend together chopped papaya with milk and honey and apply it to your face. Wait for 15 minutes before rinsing it off.

#5 Consume hydrating foods

Consume hydrating and water-based foods to prevent dehydrated skin during the summers. Packed with omega 6 fats and vitamin E, avocados keep your skin moisturized and prevent premature aging. Dry fruits, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon undo sun damage, reduce inflammation and naturally hydrate your skin. Citrus fruits like lemon and tangerines prevent wrinkles, and fine lines and keep your skin nourished.