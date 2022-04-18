Lifestyle

Some of the most hydrating vegetables to eat in summers

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 18, 2022, 10:41 pm 2 min read

Cucumbers have the highest water content among all vegetables (Photo credit: Pexel)

Proper hydration is extremely crucial for your health, especially during the summer months. Dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, muscle cramps, and low blood pressure, among other problems. Along with drinking enough water, one must also include water-rich foods in their everyday diet. Here are 10 vegetables with a high water content that are perfect to keep you hydrated in the summer:

#1 & #2 Lettuce and watercress

Lettuce: One cup of lettuce provides over a quarter cup of water and a gram of fiber. Lettuce can help you with 5% of your daily folate requirement. It is also high in vitamins A and K, which are great for your bones and immune system. Watercress: Watercress contains up to 95% water. These dark leafy greens are rich in calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

#3 & #4 Cucumber and broccoli

Cucumber: Cucumbers have around 96% water in them, the highest water content in any food. They are low in calories and rich in vitamins and fiber. Broccoli: Being 91% water, broccoli is loaded with nutrients. It provides disease-protective phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber along with tasting good. You can consume broccoli in the form of soup, blanched veggies, or even in curries.

#5 & #6 Cabbage and radish

Cabbage: Low in calories and high in fiber and nutrients, cabbage has 92% water content. It is rich in vitamins C and K, folate, and trace minerals. Radish: This root vegetable has 95% water content. They have a cooling effect on your body and are a source of vitamin C, zinc, phosphorus, and other elements that protect cells and nourish tissues.

#7 & #8 Spinach and capsicum

Spinach: This leafy green veggie has about 93% water. Spinach is known to be a great source of iron, an essential nutrient for your blood and a healthy immune system. It also contains calcium, potassium, vitamins, fiber, and folate. Capsicum: Over 90% of capsicum's weight comes from water, making it low in calories. These veggies are also rich in fiber, vitamins, and potassium.

#9 & #10 Cauliflower and mushrooms

Cauliflower: This may come as a surprise to many that cauliflower has 92% water content and has high lots of fiber. It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and other essential nutrients. Cauliflower may help reduce cholesterol and the risk of cancer. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are about 92% water and are rich in vitamin B2, which is essential for your skin and nervous system.