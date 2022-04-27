Lifestyle

#BeautyBytes: 5 different ways to use vitamin E

Apr 27, 2022

Vitamin E nourishes your skin and gives a beautiful and healthy glow.

Vitamin E is a wonder ingredient and filled with a host of skincare benefits. It protects the skin from environmental pollutants, eliminates free radicals, and moisturizes your skin. When applied overnight, it portrays immense anti-aging benefits. Oral consumption of the oil is also known to add a natural glow to your face. Here are five different uses of vitamin E that you must try.

#1 Add it to your face mask

Add vitamin E oil to your face mask to make your skin appear healthy and glowing. It nourishes your skin, moisturizes it, and reduces the effects of any damage. Add five-eight drops of vitamin E oil to multani mitti and white malai and mix well. Apply it all over your face, wait for some time and then wash it off with cold water.

#2 Add it to your moisturizer

Adding vitamin E to your regular moisturizer will give an additional boost of hydration to your skin and make it smooth and radiant. Packed with antioxidant properties, it soothes any skin irritation and strengthens your skin barrier function. Just mix three-four drops of vitamin E oil to your moisturizer and use it daily after applying your skin toner and serum to reveal nourished skin.

#3 Use it as an under-eye cream

Packed with collagen-protecting and anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin E can be used in your delicate under-eye area to treat dark circles and fine lines. This magic ingredient will reduce under-eye puffiness, repair collagen in your skin and reduce dark spots. Mix vitamin E oil with jojoba oil. Massage your under-eye area with this oil mix and leave overnight to reveal hydrated skin the next morning.

#4 Use it as a serum

Instead of investing in expensive serums available in the market, use vitamin E as a face serum in your everyday skincare routine. It reduces acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines, and offers anti-aging benefits. Massage your skin gently with four-five drops of vitamin E oil and then apply a moisturizer. Use it during bedtime as vitamin E takes time to absorb into your skin.

#5 Vitamin E oil can promote nail growth

If you are someone who suffers from chipping, cracking, and peeling nails, then ditch the expensive parlor manicure sessions for once and pamper your nails at home with vitamin E oil. Just massage your nails, including your fingers with the oil for a few minutes during bedtime. Let it stay overnight to let your nails soak the moisture and get healthy and strong nails.