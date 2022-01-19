5 ways to get rid of under-eye bags

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

A few lifestyle changes can help you get rid of under-eye bags naturally.

The reason for saggy bags under your eyes can range from fatigue, lack of sleep to too much screen time, iron deficiency, excessive caffeine intake, or smoking. In some cases, these bags can even indicate an underlying health condition. The skin around our eyes is thin and delicate and requires constant care. Let's take a look at some ways to soothe the under-eye area.

#1 Apply a cold compress

A cold compress can shrink dilated blood vessels. This further helps in decreasing the puffiness and can even combat dark circles. Wrap some ice cubes in a clean cloth, place the cloth around your eyes, and gently pat. A wet washcloth can also be applied. You can also put two spoons in the freezer and place them on your eyes for instant relief.

#2 Cold teabags can help soothe the capillaries

Tea has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe the capillaries in the under-eye area, especially green tea. It also has antioxidants that can enhance blood flow in your skin. Just soak some tea bags in water and refrigerate them for 30 minutes Now, place them on your eyes for about 10-15 minutes. You can do this two to three times a week.

#3 Stay hydrated

Low water intake has been directly linked to under-eye bags. So make an effort to up your water intake. Try to drink at least two liters of water daily. You can also choose other liquids. However, ensure you are not consuming excessively sugary drinks. Decaffeinated or herbal teas can also be used as replacements. But as we say, nothing can replace water.

#4 Protect your eyes from the sun

Sun damage can make the delicate skin under the eye weaker. Wearing sunscreen can protect your skin and also keep hyperpigmentation at bay. It is recommended to use broad-spectrum protection to prevent damage from the harmful UV rays. Choose a sunscreen that has over 30 SPF. Wear dark-colored sunglasses when you are out in the bright sun to protect your eyes.

#5 Get a good night's sleep

Lack of proper sleep is another major culprit for under-eye bags. Experts suggest sleeping for at least seven to eight hours every night. Ensure your head is elevated while sleeping to avoid fluid retention in the under-eye area. Avoid excessively salty food and alcoholic drinks near your sleep time, as they lead to water retention. Melatonin-rich foods can help you fall asleep easily.