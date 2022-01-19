5 easy mozzarella recipes you must try

5 easy mozzarella recipes you must try

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 19, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Here are some mozzarella cheese dishes that you can try at home.

Made up of buffalo milk, mozzarella cheese is probably the first name that comes to mind when you think of cheese. It is mostly used in pizzas and sandwiches. Its stringy and stretchy texture along with its subtle and salty taste makes it a favorite. There are several other recipes you can prepare with mozzarella. Here are five you will love.

Number 1 Baked tomatoes with cheese

You can make this classic Italian dish in no time in your kitchen. For this, slice up a tomato on a baking plate. Add loads of Mozzarella and parmesan cheese on top of the tomatoes. Add fresh basil, some salt, and olive oil. Bake them for 10 minutes in the oven. It can either be eaten at breakfast or as a side dish.

Number 2 Cheesy quesadilla

Quesadillas

Fry the pepperoni until it becomes crisp. Take one tortilla and apply pizza sauce to it. Put grated mozzarella and pepperoni on top of it and sprinkle some more cheese. Now take a second tortilla and brush some pizza sauce. Place it on top of the first tortilla. Cook them in a skillet with butter until crisp. Slice into quarters and serve.

Number 3 Cheesy garlic bread

This side dish can be prepared in 30 minutes and can be served with pasta, soup, or salad. Pre-heat the oven and slice a long bread in half, length-wise. Stir butter, garlic, salt, pepper olive oil in a bowl and spread it over the slices. Wrap in foil and bake for 10 minutes. Now add mozzarella, some salt and bake until cheese turns brown,

Number 4 Olive oil marinated mozzarella balls

For this no-cook recipe, you need bocconcini or ciliegine mozzarella (round in shape). Mix olive oil, garlic, herbs, red pepper flakes, and salt. Add mozzarella balls and stir them until well coated. Marinate it for an hour before serving. The longer the cheese balls soak in the oil, the more flavorful they will become. You can refrigerate it for up to five days.

Number 5 White pizza

(Image for representational purposes)

This pizza contains no tomato or marinara sauce. Stretch pizza dough to a particular size and pre-bake for five minutes in the oven at 425 degrees. Brush with oil and finely chopped garlic. Take salt, pepper, ricotta, and herbs, mix them well. Layer thin slices of mozzarella and sprinkle pecorino cheese. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes Top with red pepper flakes.