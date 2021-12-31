Lifestyle 5 tasty jalapeno recipes

Dec 31, 2021

Check out these tasty and spicy recipes with zesty flavored jalapenos

Jalapenos are bright green zingy flavored pepper packed with a subtle hint of spice. The heat isn't overwhelming but you get an amazing after-taste. Jalapenos can be pickled, used in dips, or deep-fried with cheese. Jalapenos are basically associated with Mexican cuisine and were originally cultivated in Mexico. Here are a few jalapeno recipes you should try.

#1 Jalapeno Pizza

If you like your pizza to be hot and spicy, then top it with lots of jalapenos along with some crunchy vegetables and cheese. First, make the pizza dough, then slice some zucchini and jalapeno pepper and saute them up. Roll the dough and top with jalapenos, zucchini, bell pepper, mushrooms, and loads of mozzarella cheese. Bake for five minutes and serve hot.

#2 Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Poppers

These spicy and sweet jalapeno poppers make for the best appetizers and trust us, you won't stop popping these crispy little balls. Cut jalapenos in half and beat some cheese. Spread the cheese into the jalapeno halves and wrap it with a strip of bacon. Coat the peppers with a mixture of chili seasoning and brown sugar, bake for 18-20 minutes and it's done.

#3 Jalapeno Mac and Cheese

Give your classic mac and cheese a spicy twist with some fresh green jalapenos. Boil some macaroni and transfer to a greased cooker. Melt two tablespoons of butter, add some jalapenos, and stir for five minutes. Then add cheese, milk, and mayonnaise to it and stir well. Cook for 10-15 minutes. Sprinkle some fresh herbs, pepper, grated cheese, and serve hot.

#4 Jalapeno Spinach Dip

This jalapeno spinach dip recipe is healthy and packs in the perfect mild and sweet flavor of spinach and zesty jalapenos. You can enjoy the dip with some crispy nachos or chips. Mix one bowl of spinach with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, chopped onions, chopped jalapeno peppers, garlic powder, hot pepper sauce, and dill weed and slow-cook for 2-3 hours. Your dip is ready.

#5 Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

This jalapeno chicken wrap recipe is super delicious and makes for a great appetizer that can be served at parties. Cut the chicken into strips and mix it with onion and garlic powder, salt, paprika, and pepper. Place an onion and chicken strip in each jalapeno half and wrap with a bacon strip. Grill for 18-20 minutes and serve with blue cheese dressing.