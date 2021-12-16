Lifestyle 5 irresistible dips you will keep going back for

Most gatherings of friends are incomplete without chips, nachos, finger food, and dips. Did we mention dips? Just wanted to make sure we did not miss out on the most important party food of all time. They are yummy and creamy and delicious. You can shop for a range of dips from the market, or create your own. Here are a few quick recipes.

#1 Hummus

Hummus is prepared with chickpeas, tahini, some spices, and lemon and is a famous dish in the middle east. For the best hummus, do not give the tahini, a paste of ground sesame seeds, a miss. It makes all the difference. Start with tahini and lemon and whip them up into a paste. Then add the chickpeas, olive oil, and other spices.

#2 Greek-Style Coriander Yogurt Dip

The Greek-Style Coriander Yogurt Dip is a divine accompaniment for several snacks such as nachos, raw vegetable sticks, tortilla chips. Ingredients required are- coriander leaves, garlic, cumin powder, yogurt, lime juice, a pinch of salt, and pepper. Combine all the ingredients and refrigerate. Not only does a cold dip taste better, but refrigeration also prevents the yogurt from going bad.

#3 Garlic Walnut Dip

Garlic Walnut Dip is a nutty and toasty dip. All you need is whole-wheat toast, garlic cloves, chopped walnuts, parsley leaves, olive oil, and lemon juice. Break down the toast in a blender. Then add the walnuts and garlic and crush them as well. Then add the rest of the ingredients along with salt ad pepper. The dip tastes great with zucchini strips.

#4 Mint Pea Dip

The Mint Pea Dip is another easy-to-make dip. You can have this popular dip with any light snacks at home. It can also be served as a side dish with your starter snacks at a family gathering. Take peas, garlic, lemon, olive oil, fresh mint, tahini, salt, and pepper and whip them all up. Prepare it in advance to allow the flavors to develop.

#5 Creamy Peanut Butter Dip

The Creamy Peanut Butter Dip is one of the healthiest dips that is prepared with just four ingredients. The dip is best served with fruits and pretzels and can work for any occasion and is a healthy choice for kids, too. Just blend yogurt, peanut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract until it turns all smooth and creamy.