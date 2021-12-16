Lifestyle #TrendAlert: Liquid Hair is the latest buzzword in beauty circles

Have you heard about the latest hair trend Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa have been obsessing over? It involves sleek, smooth, and shiny hair. It's the liquid hair trend. As the name suggests, liquid hair treatment lends an ultra-reflective shine to the hair and makes them look wet, straight, and super glossy. Here's how you can get the look at home.

Prepping Start with prepping your hair

The first step to achieve the liquid hair look is to prep your hair well with a good moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. It's extremely important to invest in a good product to achieve the desired glossy look. Buy a shampoo and conditioner that not only leaves your hair frizz-free but also strengthens and moisturizes it. High-quality products will leave you with a smooth scalp.

Oiling Follow with a hair oil

After you are done with prepping your hair, apply hair oil to make your hair smoother. A good hair oil massage not only smoothens your hair down but also nourishes follicles and penetrates fibers which restore and repair your hair. It will also provide hydration to your hair. Make sure you know your hair type, so you don't end up with the wrong product.

Serum Next, coat your hair with an anti-frizz serum

After you are done applying oil to your hair, the next step is to coat your hair properly with a super hydrating and anti-frizz serum. A serum will help detangle your hair, smoothen your frizz and enhance shine. At the cost of sounding repetitive, we strongly suggest investing in a good quality serum with an intensely nourishing formula for desired results.

Blow drying Blow dry for a smooth look

After you are done with the above steps, you need to blow dry your hair as smoothly as possible. We recommend you use a round brush to blow dry your hair as it will detangle your hair and make each strand of your hair smooth and silky. Buy a good quality round hairbrush of the standard size to achieve the trendy look.

Straightening Straighten out your hair; end with a shine spray

The final step is to straighten your hair perfectly with a flat iron. Flat iron your hair by dividing it into small sections. We recommend you use a paddle brush for this. Also, pay extra attention to the ends of your hair to lock the straight look. Lastly, use a shine or finishing spray to eliminate any frizz and get that glossy texture.

Information Keratin treatment also gives similar results

Keratin treatment is another way to achieve liquid hair. It's a protein treatment that leaves your hair smooth and straight. It's also better than other chemical-infused straightening treatments. If you wish to get that liquid hair look, you should definitely give keratin treatment a try.