Frizzy hair in winter? Here's how to tame the mane

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 05:15 pm

Dry and dehydrated hair is prone to becoming frizzy

Your hair becomes frizzy when it is dry and this is why moisturizing is the secret to preventing frizz. No matter what is causing your frizzy hair, the right concoction of products and hair care tips will surely help prevent the problem. Healthcare experts believe that getting rid of frizzy hair begins in the shower. Let's take a look at some tips.

#1 Start with giving your hair a cold water rinse

Washing your hair at a slightly cool temperature is good for your hair and it prevents overdrying and frizzy hair. Hairstylists recommend a cold wash at the end as this seals your hair cuticles, trapping all the moisture inside. While hot showers are relaxing, your hair cannot bear the brunt of hot water. So start with a mild temperature and end with cold water.

#2 Are you regularly conditioning your hair?

Even if you are using an anti-frizz or a smoothing shampoo, it doesn't mean you can ditch the conditioner. Conditioners are even more important in winters as they smoothen the hair's cuticle layer, protect hair against heat, and make your hair silky and shiny for a longer duration. However, do not apply the conditioner on the scalp as it can make the roots oily.

#3 It's time to ditch your blow dryer

Experts say that blow-drying is a major reason for frizzy hair. Moreover, overuse of heating tools can cause long-term damage to your hair. The reason is that these tools can cause intense heat to directly enter your hair, making your hair strands lose all the moisture. Dehydrated strands of hair not only get frizzy but are also prone to falling out in excess.

#4 Go for a good haircut

Haircuts are a great way to tackle virtually any hair problem. Get a haircut every 6-8 weeks to get rid of dry and split ends. If you skip getting a haircut, dry ends will keep growing and end up giving you excessively dry and frizzy hair. Also, get a hair spa once in a while as it is a great way to restore moisture.

#5 Using hair serums is another great hack

Hair serums can give you extremely lustrous and shiny hair. They are also great at smoothing out the frizz and moisturizing your strands. Several hair serums also contain fiber that can protect your hair from sun damage, pollutants, and other chemicals. Your hair tangles less which makes for easy styling. Straight or curly, the texture of your hair is also enhanced.