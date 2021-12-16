Lifestyle Confused about scented candles? Here's how different fragrances help

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 07:07 pm

Scented candles have a relaxing effect and soothing aroma

If you are obsessed with all things that smell good, then you should give scented candles a try. These aromatic candles create the perfect ambiance and add to the beauty of the decor. Some scented candles also have a relaxing effect, which is why people use them while practicing meditation or soaking in the tub. Here is how different scents can help you.

Information Know about the types of scented oils and scents

A scented candle is usually made using three types of scented oils - natural oils, essential oils, and standard fragrance oils. Apart from this, there are various types of scents used in making aromatic candles like woody, fresh, floral, exotic, and citrus.

#1 Fresh Scents

Fresh scents are the most common choice of fragrance when it comes to buying an aromatic candle. These scents instantly wake you up and make you feel uplifted and energized. Such candles work best in dressing rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms. These scents are also long-lasting. Fresh scents used in scented candles include tangerine, eucalyptus, bergamot, lime, rosemary, lemongrass, sage, and grapefruit.

#2 Woody Scents

Woody scents are relaxing as they have an earthy aroma and give a feeling of comfort and tranquility. Candles infused with these scents are perfect on a cold night while snuggling with a cup of hot chocolate on the couch. You can also light these to enjoy a warm and romantic dinner date. Some popular woody scents include walnut, pine, sandalwood, juniper, and fir.

#3 Fruity Scents

Fruity scents are fun and will surely uplift your mood. They are sweet, refreshing, and have a candy-like aroma. You can use these scented candles if guests are coming over as the aroma is welcoming and cheerful. These candle scents are best suited for hallways and kitchens. Fruity scents include notes of strawberry, apricot, peach, cherry, and apple.

#4 Sweet and Spicy Scents

Candles with spicy and sweet aroma make you feel warm and cozy and are mostly available in stores when the summer season is over. You can use them in any corner of your home, including dining rooms, bedrooms, and living rooms to feel that comfort. Signature notes found in sweet and spicy scents are anise, vanilla, cinnamon, amber, pepper, honey, clove, and sugarcane.

#5 Floral Scents

Floral scents are the most preferred scents at home. These scents smell heavenly, are made of flowers, and have a feminine, romantic and soft aroma. These scents produce a calm and relaxing effect on the mind and body. You can use them in bathrooms, dining rooms, or bedrooms. Such scented candles are usually made with rose, lavender, and jasmine essence.