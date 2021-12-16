Lifestyle 5 ways to purify the air indoors

5 ways to purify the air indoors

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 06:33 pm

Chemicals produced from painted walls and cleaning products can pollute the air we breathe at home

The air quality index (AQI) has become a matter of concern worldwide. Pollution is a leading cause of death in many countries. While you might think that staying indoors can help tackle the problem, it does not. The air indoors is also filled with various pollutants. Chemicals produced from painted walls and cleaning products also pollute the air. Here's how you can purify it.

#1 Air purifying indoor plants

Air-purifying houseplants can help in eliminating pollutants like carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and benzene, and further, purify the air inside your house. Gerbera Daisy and Spider Plant are the best houseplants to eliminate carbon monoxide and xylene from the air you breathe at home. They work great when placed in the kitchen. Aloe vera, money plant, and chrysanthemum are other great options.

#2 Ventilation can significantly refine air quality

A well-ventilated space will have considerably less amount of bad quality air as compared to a closed room. The constant movement of air also means no moisture, another reason for bad quality air. However, be careful while letting outdoor air in, especially if you live near the main road or a place where there is smoke. Trickle vents are a great option for homes.

#3 Keep your shoes outdoors

The dusty dirt outdoors can contain several harmful compounds like fungi, pesticides, and bacteria. So when you step inside your home wearing your shoes, you are likely to pollute your home with all these bad things that will eventually degrade the air quality inside your home. Hence, ensure to use home footwear as soon as you enter the home.

#4 Beeswax candles are natural air purifiers

Did you know beeswax candles can clean up the air and act as a natural air purifier for our homes? Not only this, but the beautiful aroma of these candles can also freshen up your mood. The candles burn super slowly and are inexpensive, too. Note: Do not use paraffin wax as it contains pollutants like toluene and benzene.

#5 Install exhaust fans in kitchen

You will be surprised to know that gas stoves and fireplaces produce gases like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, that get trapped inside the home. This further leads to a bad smell in the house and bad air quality. To prevent this from happening, install exhaust fans in the kitchen to let out these harmful gases.