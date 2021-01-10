Indoor plants are a great way to add color and vibrance to your living space. They are excellent air purifiers and are good for physical and mental health as well. While horticultural therapy is a science in itself, regularly caring for plants is also a proved stress-buster. Don't know where to start? Here are a few plants to help you get in the game.

Cacti Cacti are excellent for dry and warm climates

Cacti are an excellent choice when it comes to warm and dry climates. This plant requires plenty of sunlight but doesn't need frequent watering. Water the cactus once a week during the summer months. Make sure excess water is drained out, and the soil is dry between waterings. The frequency can, however, be reduced in winters, as the plant remains largely dormant.

Aglaonema Add a hint of color with aglaonema

Considered as the "lucky" plant by the Chinese, aglaonema makes it to NASA's list of top clean-air plants because of its ability to purify the air. The plant is easy to maintain and is generally available in different shades of red and pink. Place a pot of this beauty in your living room or brighten up your workspace at home with it.

Aloe Aloe vera is a multipurpose plant, has many medicinal benefits

Aloe vera is considered the holy grail in the beauty industry and what if we told you that it is the easiest to grow at home as well. Aloes grow best in warm temperatures and need watering only about once a week or when the soil dries up. Grow an aloe plant at home and reap its many medicinal and beauty-related benefits.

Air plants Choose from the many varieties of air plants