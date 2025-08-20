Rukmini Vasanth joins 'Toxic'; Yash starrer locks 5 female leads

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth, who gained recognition for her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (2023), has been confirmed as the fifth female lead in Yash 's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and already stars Nayanthara , Kiara Advani , Huma Qureshi , and Tara Sutaria .

Role revelation Her role brings a twist to the story A source close to the project told Mid-Day that Vasanth's involvement was intentionally concealed by the makers. "The script always had five female characters. Her involvement was deliberately kept under wraps by the makers as her role brings about a twist in the story." The source added, "Rukmini has a dramatic and action-oriented role."

Female empowerment Set between the 1950s and 1970s Despite the film's primary focus on Yash's character, who rises to power in the Goan drug cartel, the women in Toxic have significant roles that shape his journey. The film is set between the 1950s and 1970s, with Nayanthara playing Yash's sister and Qureshi as one of the antagonists. Advani and Sutaria are reportedly Yash's love interests.