Rukmini Vasanth is mesmerizing as Kanakavathi in 'Kantara' prequel; see

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has joined the cast of Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the blockbuster Kannada film Kantara . On Friday, actor-director Rishab Shetty and producer Hombale Films shared her first look as Kanakavathi on social media platforms. The poster features Vasanth in traditional attire with heavy jewelry, standing inside a palace. The film will be released on October 2, 2025.

Career progression Vasanth's filmography Vasanth, who made her Kannada film debut with the Birbal Trilogy in 2019, has since appeared in several films, including Upstarts, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A and B, Bhairathi Ranagal, and Bhagheera. She was last seen in Ace opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Vasanth will also be seen in director AR Murugadoss's upcoming film Madharaasi with Sivakarthikeyan.

Historical backdrop About 'Kantara Chapter 1' Kantara Chapter 1 will be set in the Kadamba period of Karnataka. The Kadambas were important rulers of parts of Karnataka, and their era was known as the Golden Period of Indian History. The story will go deeper into the lives of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva—two deities central to Bhuta worship. Shetty, who directed and starred in Kantara, announced earlier this year that what audiences saw was actually part two and that Kantara's prequel would be released in 2025.