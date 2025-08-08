Rukmini Vasanth is mesmerizing as Kanakavathi in 'Kantara' prequel; see
What's the story
Actor Rukmini Vasanth has joined the cast of Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the blockbuster Kannada film Kantara. On Friday, actor-director Rishab Shetty and producer Hombale Films shared her first look as Kanakavathi on social media platforms. The poster features Vasanth in traditional attire with heavy jewelry, standing inside a palace. The film will be released on October 2, 2025.
Career progression
Vasanth's filmography
Vasanth, who made her Kannada film debut with the Birbal Trilogy in 2019, has since appeared in several films, including Upstarts, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A and B, Bhairathi Ranagal, and Bhagheera. She was last seen in Ace opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Vasanth will also be seen in director AR Murugadoss's upcoming film Madharaasi with Sivakarthikeyan.
Historical backdrop
About 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Kantara Chapter 1 will be set in the Kadamba period of Karnataka. The Kadambas were important rulers of parts of Karnataka, and their era was known as the Golden Period of Indian History. The story will go deeper into the lives of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva—two deities central to Bhuta worship. Shetty, who directed and starred in Kantara, announced earlier this year that what audiences saw was actually part two and that Kantara's prequel would be released in 2025.
Box office triumph
About 'Kantara'
Released in 2022, Kantara became a major hit. Shetty played the lead role and won the National Award for Best Actor. The film, made on a reported budget of ₹16 crore, reportedly earned over ₹400 crore worldwide. Kantara followed the story of a Kambala champion who faces off against an upright Forest Range Officer in the fictional village of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.