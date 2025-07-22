What's the story behind Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1'? 

Rishab Shetty will be back this October with Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel that explores the roots of Karnataka 's Tulu Nadu culture. This time, the story goes deeper into the lives of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva—two deities central to Bhuta worship—giving fans a fresh look at their origins and spiritual significance. The film recently wrapped up filming.

Cultural exploration 'Kantara Chapter 1' to explore ancient traditions of Tulu culture As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kantara Chapter 1 will delve into the lost and ancient cultural traditions of the Tulu region in Karnataka. The prequel will focus on the origin story of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva deities. The source stated, "While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities."

Deities Who are Panjurli, Guliga deities? Panjurli and Guliga Daiva are revered figures in the Bhuta tradition of worship in Karnataka. Panjurli is known as a kind boar-like demigod, while Guliga is seen as more ferocious and powerful. The latter is often blamed for diseases, misfortune, and chaos. The film will explore these deities in greater depth than its predecessor did.