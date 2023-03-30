Entertainment

SRK to kickstart 'Koffee With Karan' S08? Exciting details inside

SRK to kickstart 'Koffee With Karan' S08? Exciting details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

'Koffee With Karan' S08 streaming soon

For around 20 years, Koffee with Karan has been every Indian's guilty pleasure. From secrets of their favorite stars to them being brats on the show, fans have loved every moment. Last year, it marked the show's seventh season as it shifted to Disney+ Hotstar. Reports suggest, the talk show is back for its eighth season and Karan Johar has phenomenal surprises for us.

Yash, Allu Arjun, and Rishab Shetty to grace the show

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Johar will be kickstarting the season with the Koffee legend Shah Rukh Khan. The latter delivered a blockbuster with Pathaan and viewers love his wit and charisma on the show. A source close to the show revealed that Johar is keen to invite pan-India stars Yash, Allu Arjun, and Rishab Shetty with their respective spouses.

New segments and lavish sets

Johar exudes grandeur and panache. Every season, there is a new twist. Last season, KWK introduced the Bingo session and the aforementioned source hinted that Season 8 will have new segments. The last season ended in a blink of an eye as it had fewer episodes compared to previous seasons and we as fans can hope that Season 8 compensates us for that.