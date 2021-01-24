Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, January 24. The couple has been in the news for the past few days because of their ongoing wedding festivities, that are being held in Alibaug's The Mansion House. Here is all that you need to know about Dalal, Dhawan's wife-to-be.

Details Based in Mumbai, Dalal owns a fashion label

Dalal is the daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal. She had attended the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, before moving to the United States to study fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. She returned to India in 2013 and launched her design house, Natasha Dalal Label. The clothing line specializes in bridal and wedding couture.

Details Dalal, Dhawan knew each other since school days

Dalal and Dhawan have known each other since their school days, and first met in the sixth standard. However, that is not exactly where their love story began. Years later, Dalal and Dhawan met at a music concert, and started dating after that meeting. Confirming speculation, Dhawan had made their relationship official in 2019 by posting pictures with Dalal on Instagram.

Revelation Dhawan had spoken about Dalal on 'Koffee With Karan'

Dhawan had opened up about his relationship with Dalal during his appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan. "I am dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her," he had said at the time. More recently, he said that marriage with Dalal was among his plans for this year. However, she has never publicly spoken about her relationship with him.

Wedding The couple will exchange vows today in Alibaug