Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot in Alibaug tomorrow. The couple had earlier planned to get married last year but the festivities were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The respective families of the duo have reached the venue for the wedding. It will be a close-knit affair with 40-50 guests in attendance. Here's more.

Details From COVID-19 tests to 'no-phone policy'

In order to protect the couple's privacy on the big day, there is a "no-phone policy" for the guests. The mobile phones of household staff and hotel staff will be sealed. Further, all the guests have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests and submit their reports to the wedding planners. Apart from that, a counter for masks and sanitizers will also be made available.

Details No paparazzi allowed around the venue

The families have deployed tight security around the wedding venue to keep the paparazzi from capturing the festivities. Further, flex boards have been put up around the venue to ensure that no outsider can peek into the venue or have access to it. Additional CCTV cameras have also been installed at the venue, according to reports.

Wedding A brief about Varun and Natasha's love story

As per reports, both Varun and Natasha will be seen wearing ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra, on the big day. The festivities will last for three days in Alibaug with the wedding taking place on Sunday. For the unversed, Varun and Natasha knew each other since their school days, and eventually fell in love. Varun revealed their relationship status on Natasha's birthday in 2019.

Work What's up on the professional front for the couple?