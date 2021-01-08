Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel today arrived at the Bandra Police station in Mumbai to record their statements in connection with a sedition case that was lodged against them last year. The Bombay High Court had, in November 2020, granted them interim protection from arrest and asked them to appear before the cops today. Here are more details on this.

Details Ranaut and Chandel arrived for interrogation with their lawyer

Ranaut and Chandel arrived at the police station in Bandra around 1 pm. They were accompanied by their lawyer as they entered the premises amid heavy media presence. To note, this is the first time they have appeared to record their statements in this case. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had sent notices to them three times asking them to appear for interrogation.

Allegations FIR registered against sisters for 'spreading communal hatred'

Last year, a casting director named Munawwar Ali Sayyed had registered a case against the actor and her sister for allegedly "trying to create hatred and communal tension" through their social media posts. He also claimed that Ranaut "is continuously defaming Bollywood film industry and is portraying people working in Bollywood films as a hub of nepotism, favoritism, drug addicts, communally-biased, murderers, etc (sic)."

Legal battle Ranaut had approached Bombay HC to cancel the FIR

After missing three summons issued by the Mumbai Police, Ranaut and her sister approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR against them. In their appeal, they called the claims made by the petitioner "absolutely vague and baseless (sic)." Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik had asked the police why the sedition charge was invoked in the case.

History The battle between Ranaut and Shiv Sena

Ranaut has been at odds with the leaders of the political party Shiv Sena since the tragic death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. Amid the rift, her office was demolished by the city's civic body in September, which further fueled the battle. Ranaut then sought legal resort in the case, after which Bombay High Court quashed the demolition order.

Other cases Other legal cases against the actor

Ranaut is currently involved in a number of legal cases. Earlier, at least two legal notices were issued against her over her "misinforming" tweet related to the ongoing farmer's protest, demanding an apology from her. She was also slapped with two court cases in Bihar for passing alleged derogatory comments against the politician and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Quote I am being emotionally and physically tortured: Ranaut

Earlier today, before arriving at the Bandra Police station, Ranaut posted a video message on Twitter. "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation...I stood for you it's time you stand for me (sic)," she said.

Twitter Post You can watch her video here