Entertainment

'Koffee with Karan' isn't coming back, confirms host Karan Johar

'Koffee with Karan' isn't coming back, confirms host Karan Johar

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 04, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

'Koffee with Karan' will be ending with six seasons, KJo has confirmed

Sadly, we won't be able to see our favorite celebrities sipping coffee on a couch and gossiping to their hearts' content sitting opposite Karan Johar anew. The filmmaker has announced, contrary to reports, that his hit talk show Koffee with Karan is not coming back for another season. The show successfully ran for six seasons and Johar thinks it's time to close that chapter.

Context Why does this story matter?

Beginning in 2004, Johar's chat show has given us the juicy gossip from the tinsel town for the longest time.

Koffee with Karan was at par with the most renowned talk shows of India, be it Rendezvous with Simi Garewal or Padma Bhushan journalist Rajat Sharma-hosted Aap Ki Adalat.

So, expectation of the show returning after its sixth season, premiered in 2019, was high.

Statement What did the note say?

Taking to his social media handles, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... director made the "important announcement" on Wednesday. The pensive note, signed by Johar, read: "Hello, Koffee with Karan has been part of my life, and yours, for six seasons now. I would like to think we have made an impact and even found a place in pop culture history."

Why Season 7 was reportedly coming in June-July

"And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning..." Johar concluded. Notably, this comes after multiple media sources claimed the chat show was making a return with its fresh seventh season by June or July this year. It was being said that the Bollywood filmmaker was supposed to shoot for the show this month.

Twitter Post Read the note here

Looking back Johar is currently shooting 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

It's a known fact that the 49-year-old is currently occupied with shooting his next directorial feature, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Last week, an anonymous source had revealed to a portal that Johar was set to take a little break from the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer to come to finish shooting for Koffee with Karan. Now, we know that's not happening.