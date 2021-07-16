Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's next?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 08:42 pm

Karan Johar shelves 'Takht' because of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been planning on making his passion project, Takht, for a long time. Unfortunately, a recent report states that the director has shelved the movie and will entirely focus on his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Takht was supposed to be a multi-starrer project, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor.

Reason

Here's why KJo decided not to continue with 'Takht'

Takht was a period drama based on the history of Mughals in India. Apparently, Johar found it difficult to make a big-budget movie in the present COVID-19 scenario. A source told Filmfare, "It (Takht) was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up," adding no new production house came on board.

Quote

Johar decided to 'do a light-hearted romantic family film'

Citing another reason behind Johar's decision, the source informed Filmfare, "Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film."

Previous Buzz

News of 'Takht' being shelved made rounds earlier this year

Takht was announced back in 2018 and was scheduled to go on floors in February 2020. Earlier this year, rumors started making the rounds about the film being shelved, however, Johar later denied the claims. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director told SpotboyE, "Takht is not shelved. It's just delayed (sic)." Is this a similar case now as well? Let's wait for KJo's statement.

Information

The movie was earlier booked for Christmas 2021 release

Takht was based on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (played by Singh) and Dara Shikoh (Kaushal). Even the actors' voices were heard in the announcement video. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was supposed to hit the screens on December 24, 2021 (Christmas eve).

Upcoming

For now, Johar will focus on helming Singh-Bhatt's next

At the beginning of July, Johar declared on social media that he is back in the director's seat after a gap of five years with his next project. It's the Singh and Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is the second collaboration between the two actors after Gully Boy. "This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!" KJo tweeted.

Details

Movie is 'not your regular love story'

Apart from Bhatt-Singh's love story, it will have a different romantic angle. And, it will include Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, who will reportedly be in a love triangle. "Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!" Johar's post read.