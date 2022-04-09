Entertainment

Cash, jewelry worth Rs. 1.41cr stolen from Sonam Kapoor's residence

Since it's a high-profile case, the robbery was reportedly kept under wraps.

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence was robbed. Cash and jewelry worth Rs. 1.41cr were stolen during the robbery, which happened on February 11. However, the incident came to light on Saturday through a police press release, reported NDTV. Ahuja's mother had lodged a case and then a complaint was registered on February 23.

Investigation Staffers at the residence are being interrogated

As many as 25 staffers at Kapoor-Ahuja's Delhi residence are reportedly being interrogated by cops. Besides this, nine caretakers, drivers, and other workers are also being questioned. Since it is a high-profile case, the robbery had been kept under wraps for a long time. Apart from the Delhi Police, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is also involved in the case to collect evidence.

Details Lost valuables were last seen two years back

Ahuja's parents, Priya and Harish Ahuja, currently live in the Delhi residence along with his grandmother Sarla Ahuja. Back in February, when his mother noticed that some valuables were missing, she immediately rushed to the police station. According to the complainant lodged, the lost jewelry was last seen reportedly around two years ago by Ahuja's grandmother after which she didn't check on the same.

Information Previously, there were reports of Kapoor's father-in-law being duped

Cops are currently looking at various angles and examining the CCTV footage from the last one year to find any leads in the case. To recall, there have also been several reports of Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja's firm being duped of Rs. 27 crore in March. A total of 10 people were arrested in this case.

Updates Kapoor and her husband are expecting their first child

Meanwhile, Kapoor—who was last seen in The Zoya Factor (2019)—announced last month that she is expecting her first child. Taking to social media, she made the big reveal by sharing a series of photos flaunting her baby bump alongside Ahuja. Kapoor revealed the baby will arrive in fall 2022—around September. On the work front, Kapoor will be seen next in the mystery drama Blind.