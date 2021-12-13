Entertainment 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' review: Outstanding performances, on-point direction, tight screenplay

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (CKA) was released over the weekend. With an unusual subject involving a trans girl, the film brings an important topic to mainstream cinema. The most fascinating thing about the movie is the mature treatment of such a critical topic. The story has a blend of laughter, sorrow, betrayal, practicality, and empathy. Here's our review.

Plot The subject will make you think from a different perspective

Khuranna plays Manvinder Munjal, who aspires to win a local weightlifting competition. Kapoor essays a trans-girl (Maanvi Brar), who teaches Zumba in a gym that belongs to Munjal. They meet and fall in love, but the twist comes when she reveals the truth to him. The misunderstanding and confrontations between them form the crux of the story. Will it have a happy ending?

Performances The surprise package of 'CKA' is Kapoor, who emotes wonderfully

Khuranna, like in all his films, gets skin deep into a character. Be it the physique, body language, or dialect, he gets it all right. Kapoor, on the other hand, looks stunning and fits perfectly into her brave character. It is a risk that she took and it paid off. Aanjjan Srivastava, Kanwaljit Singh, and Abhishek Bajaj have also played their characters well.

USP The story and script are the real heroes here

Director Abhishek Kapoor explores a delicate subject sensibly and has done a remarkable job. The film will make you empathize with Kapoor's character who goes through so much pain emotionally, during her life-changing process. The confrontation scenes between the couple are engaging and have the power to make you teary-eyed. Love without a label is the message that the movie delivers at the end.

Verdict Moments of fun, passion, and goosebumps make 'CKA' perfect watch

The film makes you laugh, cry and also extend support to Manu and Maanvi. We do hope CKA changes society's perception toward the LGBTQ+ community. Verdict: 4.5 stars (Fantastic direction, crisp script, and performances of Kapoor and Khuranna). This Thursday and Friday, there will be a Hollywood v/s Tollywood clash, as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa are releasing. Which one will you pick?