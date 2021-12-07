Entertainment 'Pushpa' trailer: Allu Arjun's devil-may-care attitude, Fahadh Faasil's brief appearance

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 12:58 pm

The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise is finally here! Ahead of its December 17 release, makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film shared the much-awaited trailer and what a piece that was. Directed by Sukumar, this movie will mark the franchise's first instalment. Besides Arjun, the film also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the main antagonist.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Arjun was last seen in the family drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in January 2020. So, it has almost been two years since the iconic star's fans saw him on the big screen. Now Pushpa makers have successfully created the right amount of noise with this intense trailer and other promotional material, so we feel they would be able to make good profit.

Information Trailer's release was delayed by three hours

The trailer's release was delayed by over three hours, but the wait was worth it, It has a solid blend of everything we expected and starts with a voiceover that narrates the significance of red sandalwood. After a few gripping shots of the forest, Arjun's rear view is shown, as he makes his way through the dense foliage with a lantern and an axe.

Details Character establishment of lead actors done in a brilliant way

The almost 2:30-minute-long trailer shows Arjun in a unique body language, which we have not seen so far in his films. With a brutal, devil-may-care attitude, Pushpa Raj (Arjun) is all set to bring the house down! Mandanna is charming and her cute moments with the hero are adorable. Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj's appearances in the trailer are impactful, though they are unexpectedly brief.

Question Set for war between natives near forest, red sandalwood smugglers?

The trailer mostly shows the tug of war between the hero and the antagonist for power and money. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa: The Rise will hit the cinema halls on December 17 in Telugu. Dubbed versions of the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.