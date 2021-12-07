Entertainment Samantha Ruth Prabhu's multi-lingual project, 'Yashoda,' goes on floors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is booked and busy as she began shooting 'Yashoda' yesterday

After enjoying country-wide acclaim for her performance in The Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started shooting for her next pan-Indian project in Pune. The multi-lingual thriller, titled Yashoda, is being directed by the Hari and Harish duo. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing the venture under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Just recently, the actress had announced her international film debut venture too.

Prabhu announced the beginning of the shoot with a title poster of the film on Monday. As per reports, the team began the production followed by a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. While there was speculation about Prabhu working with Hari-Harish on the "new-age" thriller, we did not know the film's title before now. Information about the other cast members is expected to come soon.

Makers are tightly guarding the plot of the movie but Prabhu's character, Yashoda, is touted to be an author-backed role. Reportedly, the film was scheduled to go on the floors in November but things got delayed. Now, the team might wrap up production by March 2022. Speculations were abuzz regarding Prabhu's Bollywood debut and through Yashoda, we'll see her target the Hindi movie space.

"Samantha gained pan-India attention with The Family Man 2. In accordance with her current image, we have conceived a thriller that will cater to a wide section of the audience," said Prasad, while speaking during the shoot commencement program. Coming to the crew, Mani Sharma is helming the music, while M Sukumar is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh has been credited as the editor.

Following her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, Prabhu had taken a brief hiatus. But now she's back with a bang! Apart from Yashoda, she has her hands occupied with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Her Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam is awaiting release. Also, she will be soon debuting in the international arena with Arrangements of Love.