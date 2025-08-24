ECI is BJP's agent, says Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting as an agent for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . Speaking at a rally in Araria, Bihar, during his "Voter Adhikar Yatra," he claimed that the ECI is using Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to manipulate electoral rolls and disenfranchise voters. He alleged that this move is aimed at helping the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Vote theft allegations Congress, INDIA won't let this happen in Bihar: Gandhi Gandhi said, "The Narendra Modi government... after privatizing public sector units... now wants to steal votes of the poor through the SIR with the help of the Election Commission." He also called the ECI an "election omission," accusing it of unconstitutional actions. The Congress leader warned that his party and allies in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc would not allow this alleged manipulation to happen in Bihar.

ECI neutrality questioned 'There is partnership between ECI, Election Commissioner and BJP' Gandhi also questioned the ECI's neutrality, asking why it didn't demand an affidavit from Union Minister Anurag Thakur when similar allegations were made in Kerala's Wayanad. He said, "If they were neutral, then an affidavit would have been asked from Anurag Thakur. So it is not neutral... There is a partnership between the Election Commission, Election Commissioner, and BJP."