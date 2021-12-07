Entertainment 'Ghosted': Not ScarJo, Chris Evans to romance Ana de Armas

'Ghosted': Not ScarJo, Chris Evans to romance Ana de Armas

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 11:49 am

Ana de Armas romancing Chris Evans in her next?

Ana de Armas, last seen as Paloma in Daniel Craig's swansong James Bond outing, No Time to Die, has bagged a major project. In her next titled Ghosted, she will be romancing Chris 'Captain America' Evans, which earlier had Scarlett Johansson on board. Johansson bowed out due to scheduling issues, paving way for the 33-year-old. Armas and Evans last appeared together in Knives Out.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Replacing the Black Widow star isn't a small deal. She comes with a lot of experience and numerous nominations at top awards, like the Academy Award and Golden Globes. But Armas has also shown that she can be trusted. Knives Out was loaded with noted actors, yet her performance stood out, landing her with a Golden Globes nod. So, let's see how this clicks.

Information Armas is aboard the project as an executive producer too

As per several reports, Armas is also on board the project as an executive producer. The film, which has been described as a "romantic action-adventure," hits the floors next February. Dexter Fletcher, known for Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, is helming this one. Ideation and script are credited to Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and Skydance will be backing the project.

Details She, Evans will also be working in 'The Gray Man'

Apart from the Apple Studios film, Armas and Evans will also be seen in The Gray Man, which is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The thriller also has Ryan Gosling and Tamil star Dhanush as part of the cast. While the Atrangi Re actor has finished his part, Gosling and Evans were spotted shooting in downtown Los Angeles for the same recently.

Query Is the Cuban playing titular role in 'John Wick' spin-off?

The Cuban star was also in news for being in talks with producers of Ballerina to play the titular role. This film is a spin-off to the John Wick series and will be backed by Lionsgate, the studios behind the blockbuster franchise. It will be an action thriller about a girl who wants to take revenge on those who had killed her family.