Nayanthara starts dubbing for Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 12:23 pm

'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' is touted to be a love triangle

Ahead of its (probable) December 24 release this year, Tamil superstar Nayanthara has started dubbing for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal today. This is her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's fourth directorial that co-stars established names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. News of Nayanthara's dubbing was shared by Shivan who wrote a message in Tamil and English. He shared pictures of the same as well.

Significance Why does this story matter?

This film marks the second collaboration between Shivan, Nayanthara and Sethupathi. Their first collaboration Naanum Rowdy Thaan turned out to be a blockbuster. It was also Shivan's directorial debut. But, Prabhu is joining hands with the filmmaker for the first time and since all are leading forces of the South Indian film industry, everyone has their eyes set on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Details While Nayanthara is playing Kanmani, Prabhu is Khatija

While sharing the update and photos, Shivan wrote that he is extremely happy since Nayanthara, whose character in the film has been named Kanmani, will mouth the dialogues written by him. He also shared three pictures featuring him and the female superstar, who are standing in front of a life-size banner of Kanmani. Meanwhile, Prabhu will be playing Khatija and Sethupathi is RAMBO.

Information Character posters of the actors were shared last month

Their character posters were also shared last month and people loved those, proving that the hype around the film is contagious. Touted to be a love triangle, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay Kartik Kannan has cranked the camera while Shivan and Nayanthara's production label, Rowdy Pictures is bankrolling the project along with Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio.

Update Other projects of the lead actors to look out for

Meanwhile, Prabhu recently finished shooting for her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Rumor mills suggest that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She also signed her first international project a while back. Nayanthara, on the other hand, was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth-led Annaatthe. She recently teamed up with Ashwin Saravanan for horror movie Connect. Sethupathi is also awaiting several releases.