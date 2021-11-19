Nayanthara teams up with Ashwin Saravanan for horror movie 'Connect'

Tamil superstar Nayanthara turned a year (younger) yesterday

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Annaatthe as Tamil megastar Rajinikanth's love interest, has bagged another interesting project. On her 37th birthday yesterday, makers of Connect released her first look poster. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who had earlier helmed the psychological thriller Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is being bankrolled by her fiance Vignesh Shivan under his banner, Rowdy Pictures.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Connect will mark the reunion of Nayanthara and Saravanan. They had previously worked in Maya, in which the actress had portrayed a mother who is being haunted by a ghost. It is considered one of the best horror films in Tamil movie industry, so when these two big names come together, expectations are naturally sky-high. Plus, Nayanthara's strong acting skills will get tested, again.

Details

Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj are her co-actors in this film

In the first look, we see Nayanthara in a floral dress. She's painting a plus sign on a wall with a white liquid. Her face is expressionless, but her eyes are focused on that sign. The image sure looks intriguing. Apart from Nayanthara, Shivan and Saravanan, the film's team has Prithvi Chandrasekar at the music and Anupam Kher, Haniya Nafisa, and Sathyaraj as co-actors.

Twitter Post

Check out the posters here

Announcement

'Here's the announcement you've been waiting for!'

While wishing the Anaamika actress on her birthday, Rowdy Pictures said, "Here's the announcement you've been waiting for! Presenting to you the first look of #Connect on this very special day #HBDNayanthara #Connect #ConnectFirstLook @VigneshShivn @AnupamPKher #Sathyaraj @Ashwin_saravana (sic)." The posters shared were also in English, apart from in Tamil. This horror film aside, the star has several other projects in the pipeline.

Projects

For now, the female superstar's diary is choked with projects

Nayanthara will next feature in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal as Kanmani alongside Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Khatija. She is co-producing it, along with Shivan. The film hits theaters in December. The actress is also shooting for Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer right now and will also star in Telugu flick Godfather and Malayalam film Gold, and another untitled Tamil flick.