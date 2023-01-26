Entertainment

Roundup: KJo, Anurag Kashyap, Kamal Haasan heap praises on 'Pathaan'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Celebrities were mighty impressed by SRK-starrer 'Pathaan'

The high-voltage action-drama film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan is receiving astounding reactions from fans, and the film has taken the box office by storm quite literally! In many videos that surfaced online, fans are seen dancing in the theaters, and whistling at Khan's entry, celebrating the grand comeback! Just like fans, celebrities are also praising SRK for his laudable performance.

Why does this story matter?

It was officially Pathaan Day on Wednesday, as the movie minted a staggering amount of Rs. 57 crore (India nett) on the first day of its release.

The first day's record-breaking numbers led the exhibitors to increase to over 300 shows all over India.

Even the boycott calls or controversies did not seem to have any impact on the film.

Johar called it the 'biggest blockbuster'

The B-town celebrities could not stop praising SRK's Pathaan and even took to social media to share their reviews. From directors Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap to actor Raveena Tandon, various celebrities were moved by King Khan's performance. Khan's dear friend Johar penned a long note on Instagram, and called it the "biggest blockbuster." Meanwhile, Tandon shared that she was "blown away" by Pathaan.

Why did singer Mika Singh get angry with SRK?

Popular singer Mika Singh could not get tickets to watch Pathaan, as the shows are running housefull! Sharing his woes, he tweeted, "Many many congratulations to the whole team on for the success of #pathaan...but a little angry with @iamsrk bhai...yar ek bhi ticket ni mil rahi (Can't get even one ticket) all are sold out...but I'm dying to watch this movie."

Many many congratulations to the whole team on for the success of #pathan .. but a little Angry with @iamsrk bhai .. yar ek bhi ticket ni mil rahi all are sold out.. but I’m dying to watch this movie. pic.twitter.com/fgqiPY0Bhz — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 25, 2023

Actor Kamal Haasan also congratulated Khan

Kamal Haasan could not stop himself from posting a congratulatory message for Khan. He tweeted, "Hearing great reports about Pathaan. Saket congratulates Pathan. Way to go brother @iamsrk (sic)." Meanwhile, actor Nikita Dutta called the movie "an absolute big screen spectacle." She tweeted, "Enjoyed watching it with all the hooting & whistling in the theater. @iamsrk is the treat we have been waiting for!"