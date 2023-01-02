Entertainment

'Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' copied from Sajjad Ali's song? Find out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 02, 2023, 06:43 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rang' is facing troubles, again

In a short time, Besharam Rang, the first track released from Pathaan has become one of the most controversial songs. From boycott calls due to alleged obscenity in the music video to claims of the song being copied from a French song, the Vishal-Sheykhar composition has been a regular headline grabber. Now, netizens are convinced that it's a copy of a 26-year-old Pakistani song.

Why does this story matter?

Before the release of Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan, makers are working hard to keep the buzz strong.

And, dropping the songs before the movie's release has mostly worked in the film's favor.

While most have hailed Badshah's return (Khan's last movie was 2018's Zero), Besharam Rang has courted massive controversy for Deepika Padukone's orange attire in the music video.

What birthed the latest controversy?

On December 26, popular Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali took to his Instagram handle to post a video clip of him singing one of his songs, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Before singing it, Ali said he was listening to new Bollywood songs and one of them reminded him of this 26-year-old track. While there was no attack from him, the video soon spread online.

Varied reactions greeted the post

Netizens took to the comments section to note that the song was quite similar to Besharam Rang. "I got it sir...Pathaan movie took your song," wrote one user. However, some claimed Ab Ke Hum Bichare was itself a copy of a 1958 Indian song Humein To Loot Liya Milke Husn Wale Ne (Al Hilal), with others alleging the lyrics were from Mehdi Hassan's ghazals.

'Besharam Rang' led to burning of effigies, even death threats

Before this, Besharam Rang upset some right-wing politicians and groups as Padukone was wearing an orange bikini in the music video. Effigies of SRK and Padukone were burnt with political leaders calling for a boycott of the film. One Ayodhya seer threatened to burn Khan alive. Even the Central Board of Film Certification advised changes to makers. Pathaan is heading for January 25 release.