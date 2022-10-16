Entertainment

#100DaysToPathaan: Shah Rukh Khan fans start countdown to actor's comeback

Written by Prachi Halgekar Oct 16, 2022, 10:03 pm 2 min read

Countdown begins for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

And the countdown begins! Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023. With only 100 days to go before his big-screen comeback, fans started a countdown on Sunday and soon #100DaysToPathaan began trending on Twitter. His fan clubs have also urged SRKians to use a special Pathaan frame for their Twitter display picture to help the campaign gain momentum.

Context Why does this story matter?

King Khan is one of the most celebrated and worshipped actors of all time.

After his sudden disappearance from films, SRK—last seen in a full-fledged role in Zero (2018)—is set to make a comeback to theaters after four long years.

Fans are now all geared up for the release of not just one SRK film but three back-to-back releases next year, including Pathaan.

Expectations What does 'Pathaan' hold in store?

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be a spy thriller movie produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film was officially announced earlier this year in March. King Khan reportedly essays the role of an R&AW agency named Feroz Pathaan in this police versus crime movie, which is said to be set in the backdrop of the Middle East.

Cast 'SRK and Deepika' nostalgia

Besides Khan, Pathaan will also star John Abraham as a ruthless gangster. Deepika Padukone is reportedly portraying the role of Shanaya Decosta in it. Pathaan marks SRK and Padukone's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Salman Khan will have a special cameo in it as well. The movie is said to feature some high-octane action scenes, too!

Upcoming projects What's in store for SRK?

King Khan is set to take over Bollywood in 2023, with three films lined back-to-back after a dry spell of four years. Besides Pathaan, he has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki slated for release next year. Jawaan, co-starring Nayanthara, is scheduled to release on June 2, and Dunki, which features Taapsee Pannu, on December 22. SRK fans are in for a mega treat!