Entertainment

'Lady Superstar 75': All we know about Nayanthara's next project

'Lady Superstar 75': All we know about Nayanthara's next project

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 13, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

This film will mark the second collaboration between Nayanthara and Jai.

South Indian actor Nayanthara aka Lady Superstar is on a spree of signing new projects. In the latest news, Zee Studios has announced that it will bankroll her 75th project which will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, who has previously worked as an associate to ace filmmaker Shankar. Lady Superstar 75 (tentative title) will also feature actors Jai and Sathyaraj. Here's everything to know.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nayanthara's last few theatrical outings in Kollywood did not turn out to be successful.

This includes 2020's Darbar, 2021's Annaatthe and 2022's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Her other Tamil films including Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman had direct OTT releases.

Though she has two more Tamil projects in the lineup: Iraivan and Connect, since the recently announced one marks her 75th outing, it is attracting attention.

Details Film was launched through simple ceremony, shoot to begin shortly

The official Twitter handle of Zee Studios announced the news on Tuesday along with a glitzy video clip. They captioned it, "Announcing #ladySuperstar75. Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios (sic)." The film was launched following a simple ritual and pooja ceremony on Tuesday.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement video here

Information Jai and Nayanthara have collaborated previously

Previously, Jai and Nayanthara collaborated on the Tamil film Raja Rani, directed by Atlee. Dinesh Krishnan DP, who has worked in films like Soodhu Kavvum, Kanaa, and Thaaana Serndha Koottam is on board the project as its cinematographer. Talking about the project, director Krishnaa said, "As this is her (Nayanthara) 75th film, I'm committed to delivering the trust and confidence she has in us."

Updates These are the other upcoming projects of Nayan

Besides this, Nayan has a lengthy list of films that are in different stages of production. She is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Atlee directorial Jawan, which will have Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man. Her Malayalam film Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran is also gearing up for release. She will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister in his upcoming Telugu film GodFather.