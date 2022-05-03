Entertainment

'Don't Disturb' review: Daniel Annie Pope delivers a credible performance

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 03, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

'Don't Disturb' is available on the streaming platform Shortflix

Tamil short film Don't Disturb starring Daniel Annie Pope is now out on Chennai-based streaming platform Shortflix. Annie Pope is best known for his work in Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil comedy drama Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Directed by RR Yuvi, the short film has an interesting plot but it lacks in execution even though the lead actor has delivered a laudable performance. Here is our review.

Story What's the story all about?

The horror movie circles around an executive, played by Annie Pope, who delivers purified water door-to-door. How one particular such task changes the course of his life makes for the rest of the story. And, it all happens in one evening. There's also a twist in the tale that takes a dig at YouTube pranksters. Over all, the premise is promising.

Positives Haunted house, Annie Pope's acting

A series of thrilling shots of a haunted bungalow kickstarts the film and we know it right away that things aren't going to be smooth for our protagonist. And, this tensed up situation is maintained via Annie Pope's efficient execution, who gets caught in that house. The unexpected twist in the end creeps you out and makes you chuckle at the same time.

Negatives Predictable story, riddled with clichés

Don't Disturb fails in one major department: predictable story line. Everything (other than the climax) happens just as you guess it scene by scene. Also, the film reeks of clichés. I mean, horror films have to bid adieu to those torn dolls, women emerging from smoke and invisible crying children (yawn!) The sound designing is sub-par too, which brings down the overall quality.

Conclusion Watch it to kill some time

If you think Don't Disturb will offer you anything extraordinary, prepare to be mightily disappointed. But the director and Annie Pope deserve applause for their sincere efforts. Had the screenplay been free of lags, the film-watching experience would have been even better. Verdict: We are going with 3/5 stars. The Tamil film is available to watch after paying Rs. 10 on the streaming platform.