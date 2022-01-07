STR's 'Maanaadu' all language remake rights bagged by Suresh Babu

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

'Maanaadu', directed by Venkat Prabhu, had hit the theaters on November 25, 2021

Right after the first show of Maanaadu got screened last November, rumors had surfaced about the film's Bollywood remake. And it seems it is going to get one soon. Ace producer Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions has bagged the remake rights to the Silambarasan TR (STR)-led sci-fi thriller for all Indian languages. The production company has also acquired the film's theatrical Telugu dubbing rights.

Context Why does the story matter?

Maanaadu is based on the concept of time loop and how two men, who get caught in that, figure a way out of it.

Though the concept is not new for Hollywood fans, it is a pretty unique genre when it comes to Indian cinema.

Now, all we have to do is wait for the remakes to take off in other languages!

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Suggestion We feel these actors can be signed for the remakes

While there's no official announcement about the cast for these remakes, we can't help but suggest some names (since we loved the movie!). We think Tovino Thomas, Nithiin, Rakshit Shetty, and Kartik Aaryan should fill in the shoes of STR, while SJ Suryah's role can be donned by Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Kichcha Sudeep, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi respectively!

Information All you need to know about 'Maanaadu'

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu also featured Kalyani Priyadarshan in a prominent role. It was backed by producer Suresh Kamatchi. Actors including Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, YG Mahendran, Mahat Raghavendra, Daniel Annie Pope, Vagai Chandrasekhar, and SA Chandrasekar, among others, played pivotal roles. Read our review if you haven't watched the film yet. Presently, Maanaadu is being streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Updates These are the upcoming films of STR

Meanwhile, STR has a huge lineup of films in waiting, including Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The makers recently released a glimpse that promised an intense drama. His other films include Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna and Corona Kumar directed by Gokul. He will also be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani-led Maha, helmed by debutant filmmaker UR Jameel.