Confirming fears, 'Valimai' release indeed postponed 'until the situation normalizes'

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 09:52 am 2 min read

Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' was supposed to be released on January 13

The release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai is indeed getting delayed. Its producer Boney Kapoor issued a lengthy statement regarding this, saying the film's theatrical premiere has been put on hold "until the situation normalizes." This comes following the Tamil Nadu government's announcement of a full lockdown on Sundays, owing to a steep increase in the COVID-19 cases and due to the Omicron scare.

Context Why does this story matter?

AK's last film Viswasam released in January 2019, so his fans have been waiting to see him on the big screen for over three years now.

Valimai had hit production brakes many times and then the COVID-19 crisis added to further delay.

So when the situation became somewhat normal, the film created a huge buzz, but this decision, though upsetting, is a smart move.

Quote See you in theaters very soon, said Kapoor on Twitter

Kapoor's statement posted on social media, which announced the news about Valimai's postponement, read, "Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity... Given the steep rise in COVID-19 infections across the globe... we have decided to postpone the release of our film Valimai until the situation normalizes. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe." "See you in theaters very soon."

Twitter Post Read the full statement here

Details What you need to know about 'Valimai'

Had the team behind Valimai released this dream project as was planned, the collections would have been disappointing. The film, directed by H Vinoth, has Huma Qureshi as the leading lady, while Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the main antagonist. Kapoor has bankrolled the project along with Zee Studios. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed Valimai's music and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

Updates 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam's release plans have been toppled, too

Before Valimai, other big-budgeters like RRR and Radhe Shyam also had delayed their theatrical outings. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. The film was supposed to be released on January 7. Radhe Shyam, which was planned to be released on January 14, has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.