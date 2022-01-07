'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi' review: Sunny Leone's song offers no variety

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 07, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Did you check out Sunny Leone's new track 'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi'?

Zee Music Company has released a new song on its official YouTube channel. Titled Auntiyaan Dance Karengi, the track features the sizzling moves of Sunny Leone. Touted to be a party song, however, the track doesn't offer anything new. We have seen her dancing the same way in her previous songs many times. But she looks ravishing throughout the video. Nonetheless, here's our review.

Audio Singer Jyotica Tangri adds mischievous element to track

The groovy number has been composed by the musical duo, Sunny & Inder Bawra, who had given music for Rocky Handsome. Kumaar has provided a naughty touch to the song through his lyrics, while Jyotica Tangri has added a mischievous element while singing it. The track has a peppy rhythm to it, which makes you shake a leg. But it has no repeat value.

Video Leone looks ravishing throughout the colorful song

The 3:07-minute-long video begins with Leone's sizzling entry. She dances by giving her best latkas and jhatkas, donning a red and white lehenga. Choreographer Adil Shaikh has kept the steps quite simple and easy to perform. The song has been shot beautifully making the best use of all colors available. The umbrellas fitted on top of the dance floor look unusual yet attractive.

Information The actor recently created a stir with song 'Madhuban'

Meanwhile, the song Madhuban, starring Leone, was released in December by Saregama Music. Crooned by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty the song reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra also warned of strict action if the lyrics are not changed. However, after the backlash, Saregama Music had removed the song and agreed to change the lyrics.

Verdict The song is just like other songs starring Leone

Coming back to Auntiyaan Dance Karengi, it will only appeal to Leone's fans. Apart from the stunning visuals, there is hardly any novelty in it. You can watch the video on Zee Music Company's official YouTube Channel. Verdict: The song and the video get 2.5 and 3 stars, respectively. Meanwhile, you can also read our review of Leone's other recent dancing number Machhli.