Sep 23, 2021

"This could be something big," Thala Ajith Kumar ends the Glimpses of Valimai with this line, and we sure could get that feeling after watching it. Makers of Valimai dropped a 1:26-minute-long clip today, calling it Glimpses of Valimai. It's not a trailer or a teaser as we don't really understand what the story would be. It just shows us some high-octane action sequences.

Bike action scene seen when clip starts leaves you stunned

The clip starts with a black screen showing two texts in white, one in Tamil and in English. "Power. Boundless Power. This is what we need now," it reads. Then we see a biker cruising a hillock, and soon he is swinging above it. He's holding onto his two-wheeler with one hand, while one leg is rested on the seat and another is hanging.

'Anyone dares set foot in it,' and someone does

Soon we hear a man speak, "We are the venom you've churned out. Satan's slaves we are. The dark web is our world. Anyone dares set foot in it." And we do have someone who has dared to set foot in this evil world. Enter Ajith as Arjun, a cop. His entry is marked by fire all around, possibly indicating his fiery personality.

Here is why netizens feel 'Valimai' is 'Vivegam 2'

As soon as the clip was dropped, social media went crazy. It became a live blog sort of on Twitter, with people dropping reactions to the same. An accompanying hashtag to this was Vivegam, which also starred Ajith in the lead. Netizens are saying that a scene which shows a bike coming out of a building is similar to a sequence seen in Vivegam.

'Valimai' hits theaters on Pongal next year

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is slated to release next year on Pongal, an announcement he made yesterday effectively breaking the internet. Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will also hit theaters on that day. Valimai was launched in 2019, and this would mark Kapoor's second collaboration with Ajith and H Vinoth, the director of this film, after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.