'Main Bhi Barbaad': Hina Khan makes this pale song appealing

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 07:12 pm

'Main Bhi Barbaad' was dropped today

Main Bhi Barbaad, a new song from Saregama Music, was dropped today. Its associated music video features Angad Bedi and Hina Khan in their gangster avatars. Lasting close to five minutes, the track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, while we hear Yasser Desai crooning his composition. Kunwar Juneja has penned the lyrics of this song that talks about betrayal. Here's our review.

Details

Khan is on phone, someone tells her something big

The music video starts with a rainy day and a black car standing on a bridge. A phone rings, and we see Khan on it, while a man tells her that "police ka khabri aap log mein se hi ek hai (the police informer is someone among you people)." Instantly we understand that the video won't show us those typical college romances.

Breakdown

Video emphasizes how betrayal is never done by enemies

The tone is set for how betrayal is never done by enemies. We then see Bedi thrashing a man as he has double-crossed him. Khan comes and shoots that man. After that, they jet off to their hub, where drugs are being prepared. Police, in the meantime, are preparing to catch them. Visuals of a police room and investigation remind us of Crime Patrol.

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

Acting

Khan is stellar, but looks similar to her Komolika image

In between these shots, we see Khan seducing Bedi, and must say she has done a stellar job here. The Inside Edge actor looks weak in front of her strong emotive skills. Her eyes do the maximum talking, but look wise, it's similar to her Komolika avatar from Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot. However, Khan falls short when she has to show her maniacal side.

Conclusion

Song doesn't stand out, the video surely does

The video ends with a twist, which will make you realize that makers have followed the concept of the story religiously. Dasgupta's composition doesn't stand out, but the video surely does. It also is a refreshing watch since most of the videos nowadays deal with that same jaded storyline. Verdict: Song gets 2.5 stars, while video gets 3 (Bedi's poor acting brought this down).