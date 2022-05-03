Entertainment

'Thalapathy 66': After Chennai, Vijay starts shooting in Hyderabad

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 03, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 66,' the film may release on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023

Makers of Thalapathy 66 have started the film's next shooting schedule in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Being led by Tamil star Vijay, the film hit the floors last month with a formal pooja ceremony in Chennai. And now, the team will be stationed in the Telangana capital for four months, said reports. Also, Vijay was spotted in Hyderabad airport earlier on Tuesday, confirming this schedule.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 has been touted as a family drama.

Paidipally is mostly known for his action flicks like Munna, Yevadu, Oopiri, and Maharshi.

And, Vijay has proved his acting skills across different genres. We do know Thalapathy 66 will not follow the theme of an action movie, but we definitely hope Paidipally and Vijay's first collaboration shapes up promisingly.

Details Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady

Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa: The Rise, Geetha Govindam) is the leading lady. Her involvement in the film was announced on April 5, on her birthday. We, however, don't know if she has joined the sets in Hyderabad, too. She was there in Chennai though. Further, Prakash Raj, who has shared screen space with Vijay in Pokkiri, Ghilli, etc, has a meaty role in Thalapathy 66.

Information Release, Vijay's role, crew

Being bankrolled by noted Telugu producer Dil Raju, the upcoming movie may hit the big screens during Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023. S Thaman is set to compose music for this yet-to-be-titled flick. Karthick Palani is the director of photography. Hearsay has that Vijay will play dual role in the film. He already has appeared in double roles in movies including Mersal and Bigil.

Update Who else have joined the cast?

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar recently joined the film's cast as Vijay's father and according to him, the film deals with a "subject (that) will attract all kinds of audience." He adds that they will be shooting in Hyderabad till August. Besides them, Shaam [Kick (2009), Race Gurram (2014)] is also aboard the film's cast. Vijay was last seen in Beast, which was a flop.